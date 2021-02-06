Lebanon’s freshman boys wrapped up an undefeated regular season Thursday night with a 69-56 win over visiting Green Hill at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Jack Clinard led four Blue Devils in double figures with 17 points in the post while Christian Frewin flipped in four 3-pointers as part of his 16.
K.K. West threw in 13 and Brice Njezic 12.
Garrett Oliver and Elijah Shreeve each finished with four points and Key Crowell three as Lebanon improved to 16-0 for the season and 14-0 in district play.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 65-51 defeat of Gallatin on Monday.
Cooper Abner led Green Hill with 26 points in the post.
Lebanon will host Mt. Juliet in the first round of the district tournament at 6 p.m. Monday.
