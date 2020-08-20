Lebanon opened District 9-AAA volleyball action Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of visiting LaVergne.
Addie Grace Porter led Lebanon with 12 digs, six kills, three aces and an assist while Kendall Arnold contributed 13 assists, 11 digs and four kills; Erin Gallatin seven aces, seven digs and a kill and Maya Gipson five kills, five assists and a dig as the Lady Devils produced their first win of the season following a season-opening loss Monday at Summit.
The Lady Devils dropped a 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-9 decision on the road in Williamson County.
Arnold led Lebanon with 18 assists, 17 digs, eight kills, two blocks and an ace while Porter produced 20 digs, nine kills, six assists and a block; Avery Harris seven kills, a block and a dig and Haley Mitchell nine kills and five digs.
Friendship sweeps Davidson in openerNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian swept host Davidson Academy 25-18, 25-21, 25-12 Monday in season-opening high school volleyball.
Ava Grace Kennedy collected 11 digs, nine kills and an ace for Friendship while Sloan Stewart delivered 11 digs, seven kills and four aces; Aisy Dixner 24 digs and 18 assists, Logan Seagraves 24 digs and four kills and Paige Huckaby 11 kills and six digs as the Lady Commanders won the first match of coach John Stephens’ second stint at FCS.
Friendship also won the junior-varsity match 3-1.
The Lady Commanders dropped their home opener to Battle Ground Academy 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Stewart supplied 12 digs, five kills, an assist and an ace while Dixner delivered 11 digs and eight assists and Ava Grace Kennedy six digs and five kills.
Friendship also lost the JV match 2-0.
