Lebanon girls bring home silver ball

Lebanon’s quest for its first girls’ state basketball championship in a half century fell short last Saturday night when the Devilettes were defeated by Blackman 64-56 at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
A year after their season was left unfinished by the COVID-19 outbreak following the state quarterfinal round, the Devilettes dodged the pandemic all season even while other teams had to cancel games, picking up 30 wins in 35 decisions. Along the way, they repeated as District 9-AAA and Region 5-AAA champions. But they couldn’t overcome a big and athletic Blackman team that outrebounded Lebanon, a feat few had been able to accomplish in recent seasons, and won the turnover battle 11-6.
“Our goal, obviously, was to play in this game,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “We wanted to end our season on the floor. We didn’t want something else to dictate the ending of our season. Fortunately, we were able to control that. Last year, it was out of our control. It was out of everybody’s control.”
Due to the pandemic, attendance at 11,520-seat Murphy Center was limited to just a thousand tickets for fans to purchase on GoFan.co, a process which proved problematic when someone was able to buy a large block late Friday with, according to a TSSAA post, the intent to resell and keep fans of the other school from attending. TSSAA canceled the purchases and issued 500 tickets, with access codes, to each school with no purchase option available to the general public. Some fans who legitimately purchased tickets initially had those transactions canceled and money refunded, leaving them to watch the game on television or livestream.
But a reported 1,174 spectators still found their way inside the “Glass House” as the Devilettes, playing one week before the golden anniversary of the school’s, and Wilson County’s, first TSSAA state championship, were in the state final for the first time since 1982.
Led by 5-foot-5 senior point guard Addie Grace Porter, Lebanon battled the Lady Blaze back and forth throughout. Blackman took the lead for good with a 7-0 run to end the third quarter. The Devilettes got to within two points early in the fourth, but got no closer.
“It was four or five points the whole way until right there at the very end, you can’t ask for a better state championship game than what we just had,” Barrett said. “Unfortunately for us, we were on the short end of it today. But it doesn’t take away from what we’ve done and where our program is and I couldn’t be any prouder of these kids and all our other kids, too. They laid it all on the line.”
LHS student Abby Gann sang the national anthem before the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.