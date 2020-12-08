Lebanon girls race past Central

GLADEVILLE — Lebanon’s girls scored the first 17 points last Friday night in a 73-16 win to spoil Wilson Central’s home opener.The
With assistant coach Phillip Anthony running the Lady Wildcats in the absence of head coach Erica Wilson, who has an undisclosed illness, and without veteran seniors Campbell Strange and Sidney Dalton, Central was outmanned against the Devilettes.
The Lady Wildcats hurt themselves further with 30 turnovers. Lebanon coach Cory Barrett extended plenty of early playing time to the Devilette bench as the visitors improved to 6-1 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon led 20-2 at the first-quarter break and 48-10 at halftime before the second half was played with a running clock.
Terri Reynolds racked up two of Lebanon’s eight three-pointers as she and Meiosha Mason each finished with 14 points while Addie Grace Porter put in 12, including a pair of 3s. All of Porter’s tallies and 10 of Mason’s points came during the second quarter.
Finley Tomlin came off the bench to score five of her nine during the first period while Julia Manus drained a pair of triples for her six. Avery Harris had five points, Asia Barr and Lexie Crowder four each and Nylyia Rankins, Sani Scott and Brooklyn Young two apiece.
Jamey Ricketts led the Lady Wildcats with five points while Kristen Smith finished with four, Kendyle Pickett three and Akeley Thompson and Breanna Fayne two each as Central slipped to 1-4, 1-1.
Both teams are scheduled to go to Sumner County for district games at 6 p.m. Tuesday — Lebanon at Portland and Wilson Central at Beech.
Watertown wins district opener, improve to 9-0WATERTOWN — Watertown opened its District 8-AA schedule last Friday with another win, 50-40, over Cannon County.
Daejah Maklary led the Lady Tigers with 16 points while Brittni Allison added 12, Emma Christensen nine, Kiearah Maklary five, Alile Tunks two, Morgan Bain and Madison King two apiece and Madi Reeder a free throw as Watertown faced its strongest challenge in improving to 9-0.
Cannon County, in its first year under Lebanon native and former Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon, fell to 3-5.
Watertown is scheduled to play host to Macon County, which reached the Class AA final four last March before the pandemic ended the state tournament, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Green Hill girls win in inaugural 9-AAA outingGALLATIN — Sydnee Richetto and Aubrey Blankenship each scored 18 points last Friday night as Green Hill won its inaugural District 9-AAA game 54-42 at Station Camp.
Blankenship also secured six rebounds while Richetto finished with four boards and three assists as the Lady Hawks improved to 4-1 overall.
Alivia Majors finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists while Savannah Kirby collected three points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kensley Carter also finished with four points while Samantha Zapton, Trinity Franzen and Ava Heilman each had two.
Marissa Wirtz poured in 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Station Camp.
The teams were tied 9-9 following the first quarter before Green Hill opened a 30-18 halftime lead and 42-25 going into the fourth.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Gallatin at 6 p.m. today.
Woods’ 21 lifts Lady Bears to first win
MT. JULIET — Jakoria Woods returned to the Mt. Juliet lineup and injected life into the Lady Bears with 21 points as they won for the first time this season, 50-33 over Portland, last Friday night.
The Lady Bears led 13-12 at the first-quarter break and widened the margin to 24-17 by halftime and 33-22 going into the fourth, where Woods closed her night with nine points in the period, as they improved to 1-1 in District 9-AAA and 1-5 overall.
Kaitlyn Bertram and Addie Kendall each collected nine points for Mt. Juliet while Haylee Brader finished with five, Dymond Howard four and Evie Johnston two.
Lexie Williams led Portland with 18 points.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville at 6 p.m. today and visit Father Ryan on Friday.
