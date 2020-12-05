Lebanon’s girls followed a first-round bye with a 27-0 shutout of Merrol Hyde in the District 12 bowling semifinals Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
Addisen Johnson led the Lady Devils with games of 179, 221 and 209 while Emma Allison posted scores of 178, 151 and 159; Alyssa Weiser 174 and 155, Kayle Hamlet 160 and Kaitlyn Rodgers 159 as Lebanon improved to 9-1.
Lebanon will face Wilson Central for the district championship at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
