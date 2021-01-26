Lebanon girls roll to 11-0 in 9-AAA

Lebanon’s girls continued their rampage through District 9-AAA last Friday night with a 65-27 trouncing of visiting Portland at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court,
Meioshe Mason beat the first-quarter buzzer with a layup for a 21-9 Lebanon lead. The Devilettes were up 34-16 at halftime and 53-20 through three periods as they improved to 16-3 for the season and 11-0 in the district.
Terri Reynolds and Finley Tomlin posted matching numbers of 12 points and three 3-pointers apiece for Lebanon while Mason tossed in 10. Addie Grace Porter scored seven, Avery Harris six in the second half, Julia Manus five after halftime, Madison Jennings four after intermission, Lexie Crowder a three in the first quarter and Ny’lyia Rankins, Brooklyn Young and Kayla Crowder two each.
Rayleigh Hester had 13 points for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 6-13, 3-8.
Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville at 6 p.m. today.
Wilson Central falls victim to Ellis’ 29-point effort for Beech
GLADEVILLE — Beech broke a tie in the second quarter last Friday night and rode the 29-point effort of Bri Ellis to post a 55-40 victory at Wilson Central.
The teams were tied 10-10 through the first quarter before the Lady Buccaneers used a 16-9 second to open a 26-19 halftime lead. It was 40-29 going into the fourth as Beech improved to 8-8 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.
Ellis’ point total included 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Sydney Dalton returned to the Lady Wildcat lineup and hit a pair of three-pointers as she and Campbell Strange each finished with 14 points. Kristen Smith scored five in the first quarter, sister Cloe Smith four free throws, Chole Daly two and Lillian Crutchfield a foul shot as Central slipped to 2-12, 2-9.
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Green Hill at 6 p.m. today.
Allison, Christensen each score 20 in Watertown win
WOODBURY — Watertown outlasted host Cannon County 58-51 last Friday night.
Brittni Allison and Emma Christensen each totaled 20 points for the Lady Tigers while Kierah Maklary scored seven, Morgan Bain and Gwen Franklin four apiece, Harmoni Wright two and Madison King a free throw as Watertown improved to 15-3 for the season and 4-3 in District 8-AA.
Watertown is scheduled to go to Lafayette on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Macon County.
Lady Bears edged by Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet played Hendersonville close last Friday night before the Lady Commandos escaped with a 44-41 win.
The Lady Commandos led 16-15 following the first quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 36-34 through three periods as they moved to 7-4 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.
Jeryn Jarrett threw in three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Commandos with 13 points while Lindsey Alridge fired in four triples for her 12.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 13 points while Addie Kendall added 11 and Kaitlyn Bertram 10, including a pair of threes. Jada Colemer collected three points and Dymond Howard and Haylee Brader two each as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-14, 1-9.
Mt. Juliet was to go to Franklin on Saturday afternoon and to Cannon County last night as the Lady Bears have an open date in the district tonight. They are scheduled to return to league play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Lebanon.
Gallatin grounds L ady Hawks 62-49
GALLATIN — Three Lady Wave players scored in double figures last Friday night as Gallatin remained fixed in second place in District 9-AAA via a 62-49 win over Green Hill at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The Lady Wave led 16-7 following the first quarter, 35-21 at halftime and 41-33 through three periods as they improved to 12-5 for the season and 9-2 in district play.
Jeremia Montgomery scored 17 points and A’Niya Boone and Jamaya Newsom 10 each for Gallatin.
Trinity Franzen poured in 20 points to lead the Lady Hawks while Audrey Blankenship tossed in 10. Ava Heilman hit a pair of three-pointers as she and Sydnee Richetto each scored six points while Kensley Carter connected for a three and Alivia Majors and Savannah Kirby two apiece as Green Hill slipped to 9-6, 6-4.
Green Hill is scheduled to travel to Wilson Central at 6 p.m. today.
Lady Saints lose despite 16 points, 14 rebounds by Lyons
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 55-33 decision to Nashville Christian last Saturday.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Gracie Clark and Bethany Lyons each finished with five points, Chelsea Christensen four and Felicity Keen three.
Mt. Juliet Christian was scheduled to travel to Davidson Academy last night and to Clarksville Academy on Wednesday, followed by a Thursday trip to Ezell-Harding.
