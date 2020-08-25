Results from last week’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
Monday Aug. 17PeeWee Southeast Impressions vs. Holt Plumbing
Southeast Impressions All with 2 singles Halstyn Andrews, Kayleigh Canales, Finely Illobre, Kali Leach, Kamryn Leach, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Leah Rush, Imery Walker and Brynn Yarbrough.
Holt Plumbing 2 singles each Charlie Cox, Abigail Kriner, Presley Mayberry, Lily Pierce, Lilli Smith, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Ellie Trammel and Stella Wheeler. Raegan Bogunovich singled. Mayberry, Thomspon and Trammel each recorded a defensive out.
6U
Dick’s Sporting Goods 9 Jeff Gannon State Farm 7
Dick’s Sporting Goods Natalie Russell doubled twice. Kate Lanning singled, doubled and 2 RBIs. Emma Munds and Haiden Schultz each singled, doubled and 1 RBI. Alannah Hale and Baylor Thompson doubled and 2 RBIs. Emma Bond doubled. Eliza Williamson 2 singles and Dorothy Smith singled.
Jeff Gannon State Farm Mila Gannon double, triple, home run and 2 RBIs. Tessa Lewis 2 singles and a RBI. Avery McDowell single, double and RBI. Averly Smith singled and doubled.
Emmie Thompson singled and RBI. Millie Sellars and Kerrington Head singled. Mackenzie Sellars with a RBI.
Woodmont Realty 12, Cedar City RV 4
Woodmont Realty Emmalee Bringhurst and McKenzie Haley4 singles and 3 RBIs each. Henley Simmons 3 singles and RBIs. Marley Pyburn 2 singles and a RBI. Tilley Benner 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Kolbi Buhler singled and doubled. Kennedy McCue singled. Hillary Rowland 3 singles.
Cedar City RV Ansley Apple and Adalyn Pfountz each doubled and RBI. Avery Harris and Audrey Wiley each singled and RBI. Cheyenne Kauffman 3 singles. MaKenna Malone doubled. Gracie Patton 2 singles. Aubrie Wright 2 singles.
8U
Adam Wright Design 13, Lebanon Monument 9
Adam Wright Design Hannah Hubner 2 singles, double and 4 RBIs. Mileigh Silcox single, double, home run and 2 RBIs. Ada Hale single, double and 3 RBIs. Miracle Hastings 2 singles, double and 2 RBIs. Olivia Scarbrough single, 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. Noa Lovelace 2 singles. aliana Jennings, Brooklyn Miller and Sydney Mae Russell each singled.
Lebanon Monument Mattie Mitchell double, triple and 2 RBIs Adeline Davis 3 singles, double and 2 RBIs. Lily Goad, Courtney Haley, and Alivia Lattimore 2 singles and a RBI. Sydney Hickman single and double. Ava Lanning 2 singles and a double. Genevieve Robeertson 2 singles and a double.
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 10, Akins Overhead Door 10
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting Moxy Clay 2 singles and 3 RBIs. Ellison Smith 3 singles and a RBI. Addison Whitlock 2 singles. Rylee Stanley single and RBI. Aubrey Smith RBI. Emmalei Polk single, double and 2 RBIs. Morgan McCauley double and RBI. Jaci Andrews single, double and RBI.
10U
Volunteer Sheet Metal 7, Journey’s 6
Volunteer Sheet Metal Avalyn Broach and Sadie Mosley each singled
Journey’s Amiyah Hodge 4 K’s pitching and 2 stolen bases. Marlie Beaty tripled and 3 stolen bases. Kloe Kamm 4 stolen bases. Alyvia Barnabi and Aryanna McCarver 3 stolen bases. Addison Lattimore and Addison Sellars 2 stolen bases. Kassie Martel and alivia Weir each a stolen base.
Tuesday Aug. 1810U
Journey’s 10, Haston Home Improvement 2
Journey’s Marlie Beaty 4 stolen bases. Amiyah Hodge 3 stolen bases and 6 K’s in the circle Addison Sellars and Blakely Sellars each 3 stolen bases. Alyvia Barnbai, Kassie Martel and Alivia Weir 2 stolen bases each. Rowan Illobre and Addison Lattimore each a stolen base.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 1, Haston Home mprovement 8
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes Neely Greer and Waverly Head single, RBI and 6 stolen bases each. Cassi Hayes single, RBI and 2 stolen bases. Payln Stephens 8 stolen bases. McKenzie Jo Thompson 6 stolen bases. Madelyn Patton 3 stolen bases. Carly Allen 4 stolen bases. Kyleena Blades 2 stolen bases. Head had 2 K’s in the circle.
14U
Ligon Bobo 11, Lester Digital 10
Ligon Bobo Cynthia Burns single, 2 RBIs, and a stolen base. Isabelle Walker single, double, RBI and 4 stolen bases. Keira Rogers single and 5 stolen bases. Keeli Davis single and 6 stolen bases. Charlie Mae Haston single and stolen base. Morgan Sutton 2 stolen bases.
Lester Digital Avery Taylor 2 K’s in the circle. Rylee Rogers singled and 2 RBIs. Abi Copen 2singles and a RBI. Olivia Lester single and RBI.
CedarStone Bank 5, Action Nissan 4
CedarStone Bank Alyssa Wood 2 singles, 2 stolen bases and 6 K’s pitching. Maci Hodge triple, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Reagan Schmitz 2 singles, RBI and 2 stolen bases. Chloe Harris singled and RBI. Zoei Thompson single and stolen base. Savannah Warren 2 stolen bases.
Action Nissan Analyn McKenzie single and stolen base. Maddye McKenzie double and 2 stolen bases. Avery Sellars single and stolen base.
Lester Digital 7, Ligon Bobo 1
Lester Digital Jayla Creech 2 singles and a RBI. Mikayla Brown and Abi Copen each singeldd and RBI. Harlie Phillips and Rylee Rogers RBI each. Avery Taylor singled.
Ligon Bobo Keeli Davis home run and RBI. Kylie Taylor stolen base.
Thursday Aug. 20PeeWee no score kept
Southeast Impressions Brynn Yarbrough singled and doubled. 2 singles each Halstynn Andrews, Kayleigh Canales, Finely Illobre, Kali Leach, Kamryn Leach, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, and Leah Rush.
Wilson Bank & Trust Laurel Hager singled and doubled. Emily Buchana, Madelyn Gentry, Emerson George, Dylan Mae Lalka, Mallorie Lasater, Ariana Mayes, Bella Parker, Adalyn Preston and Charlotte Young 2 singles each.
6U
Cedar City RV 12, Dick’s Sporting Goods 7
Cedar City RV Cheynne Kauffman and MaKenna Malone singled and 2 doubles each. Adalyn Pfountz 2 singles and a double. Ansley Apple singled and doubled. Avery Harris singled. Rilynn Landrum doubled. Graie Patton 2 singles. Audrey Wiley singled. Aubrie Wright 2 singles.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Katel Lanning grand slam home run and 3 RBIs. Emma Munds 2 singles and a RBI. Baylor Thompson doubled and tripled. Emma Bond, Natalie Russell, Haiden Schultz and Eliza Williamson each singled.
Woodmont Realty 12, Jeff Gannon State Farm 5
Woodmont Realty Kolbi Buhler 2 singles, doubled and 3 RBIs. Hillary Rowland 2 singles, doubled and 2 RBIs. Tilley Benner 2 singles and a RBI. Emmalee Bringhurst and McKenzie Haley 3 singles and RBIs each. Kennedy McCue singled and doubled. Scarlett Pendleton, Mrley Pyburn and Henley Simmongs each 2 singles.
Jeff Gannon State Farm Kerrington Head and Tessa Lewis doubled and RBI each. Millie Donegan singled and doubled. Mila Gannon doubled. Avery McDowell singled, doubled and RBI. MacKenzie Sellars single and RBI. Millie Sellars 2 singles. Averly Smith singled and doubled. Emmie Thompson single and RBI.
8U
Adam Wright Design 11, Akins Overhead Door 8
Adam Wright Design Mileigh Silcox single, 2 triples and 4 RBIs. Ada Hale 2 triples and 3 RBIs. Hannah Hubner single, double and 2 RBIs. Jaylin Reasonover 2 singles, double and a RBI. Olivia Scarbrough single, double and RBI. Sydney Mae Russell and Brooklyn Miller 2 singles each. Brooklyn Buchanan, Miracle Hastings, Aliana Jennings and Noa Lovelace each singled.
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 13, Crook Auto 9
Straight Shot Drilling and Blasting Rylee Stanlley and Aubrey Smith 3 singles and 2 RBIs each. Morgan McCauley 2 singles and 3 RBIs. Moxy Clay single, double, home run and 3 RBIs. Ellison Smith 2 singles, home run and 2 RBIs. Alaysia Bennett and Jaci Andrews 2 singles each. Addison Whtlock singled. Emma Rush single and RBI.
10U
Volunteer Sheet Metal 9, Poplar Hill Companies 3
Volunteer Sheet Metal Sadie Mosley 2 singles and a double. Raelynn Ashley, Avalyn Broach, Lucy Defendall and Zoey Thomas each singled.
Standings Thru Aug. 20
6U
Woodmont Realty 9-2
Dick’s Sporting Goods 6-5
Cedar City RV 4-7
Jeff Gannon State Farm 3-8
8U
Adam Wright Design 8-1
Akins Overhead Door 5-4-1
Crook Auto 3-5
Lebanon Monument 3-5
Straight Shot 2-6-1
10U
Haston 6-3-1
Journey’s 6-4
Volunteer Sheet Metal 4-4-1
Stephens Custom Homes 3-4
Poplar Hill Companies 1-5
14U
CedarStone Bank 7-3
Action Nissan 6-3-1
Lester Digital 5-6
Ligon Bobo 2-8-1
