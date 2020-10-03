HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s girls rolled past host Portland 20-7 Wednesday in a meeting of the top two teams in District 12 last year.
Alyssa Weiser led Lebanon with high games of 168 and 166 while Addisen Johnson turned in scores of 158 and 146, Hannah Escue 157 and Kaitlyn Rodgers 140 as the Lady Devils won their season opener.
