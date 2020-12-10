Lebanon’s girls defeated Wilson Central 22-5 Tuesday to win the District 12 bowling championship at Pro Bowl West.
Addisen Johnson led the Lady Devils with high games of 180, 168 and 161 while Kaitlyn Rodgers racked up scores of 145, 177 and 150; Emma Allison 174, Alyssa Weiser 155, 162 and 164 and Kaitlyn Szkwarok 155 and 149 as Lebanon improved to 10-1.
Both teams will return to Pro Bowl West next month for the Region 6 tournament.
Blue Devil bowlers roll into district finalLebanon’s boys breezed into the District 12 bowling final Monday with a 22-5 semifinal win over Gallatin at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory led Lebanon with high games of 183, 194 and 234 while Ryan Norvil notched a 217, Joshua Cantrell 214, Will Weir 199, Braxton Crook 179 and Jackson McRae 175 as the Blue Devils improved to 15-1.
Lebanon will face Beech at 3:30 p.m. today at Pro Bowl West for the championship.
