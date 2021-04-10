Lebanon, Green Hill, Friendship walk it off

Alaina Smith singled in the walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Lebanon scored five times to take a 10-9 win over visiting Wilson Central on Thursday night.
In the second slugfest between the rivals, Wilson Central jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead.
Lebanon chipped away at the lead before going in front 5-4 with three in the fifth inning, chasing Lady Wildcat starting pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer in the process.
The Lady Wildcats forced extra innings with a run in the seventh and went up 9-5 with four in the top of the eighth.
Smith drove in three runs on four hits, including a third-inning homer, as Lebanon finished with nine safeties. Landry Dixon, Lily Beth Waddle and Karlee Wright doubled. Wright also drove in three runs.
Madison Carey and Taelor Chang each drove in three Wilson Central runs as Cassidy Goddard, Maddison Stowell, Alli Johnson and Camryn Langley had three hits apiece out of the Lady Wildcats’ total of 16. Johnson doubled twice, homered and drove in two runs while Chang homered and Langley doubled.
Wright pitched the first 71/3 innings for Lebanon, striking out seven.
Pitzer punched out nine in 41/3 innings before Kenzie Miller worked the next 31/3 to take the loss.
Coffman’s two-run single lifts Green Hill past Mt. Juliet in 7th inning
MT. JULIET — Bryanna Coffman’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Green Hill to a 6-5 win over crosstown rival Mt. Juliet in the Lady Bears’ inaugural visit to The Hill on Thursday night.
The Lady Bears had just taken a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning after Keeton Brown’s home run pulled Green Hill even at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Hawks were denied another run in the inning when Lexi Lafever was tagged out at home by catcher Taylor Vestal.
Gabby Faccadio’s RBI fielder’s choice staked Mt. Juliet to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The teams traded two-spots with Green Hill taking a 2-1 lead in the third and Mt. Juliet going back up 3-2 in the fourth as Savannah Schaffer homered for the Lady Bears.
Sophia Waters pitched the full seven innings for Green Hill, allowing eight hits while striking out four.
Taylor Haymans pitched the first 61/3 innings for Mt. Juliet before Karli Costley came in and recorded one out before Coffman’s winner.
Coffman and Allison Brake each drove in two Green Hill runs with Coffman collecting two of the Lady Hawks’ 10 hits.
Karah Hood had three of Mt. Juliet’s eight hits while Schaffer knocked in three runs.
Clark pitches 10, drives in winner for FriendshipCharley Clark singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday, lifting Friendship Christian past Davidson Academy, 5-4.
Clark, who drove in a first-inning run with a groundout, pitched the full 10 innings for the victory, allowing seven hits while striking out two.
Friendship finished with 12 hits, including two each by Clark, Natalie Barnes, Elizabeth Miller and Deshea Oakley.
Drennon pitches Lady Tigers past Cannon County 6-1
WATERTOWN — Jaina Drennon held Cannon County to three hits Thursday night at Watertown caged the Lady Lions, 6-1.
Drennon struck out 13 and held the Lady Lions scoreless until the top of the seventh inning.
The Lady Tigers totaled 12 hits, including two each by Brittni Allison and Callie Buhler.
Watertown scored a run in the first inning, two in the third and three in the fifth.
