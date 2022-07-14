LHS CLASS OF 1956 REUNION PHOTO

Members of the Lebanon High School class of 1956 — along with their spouses or guests — who attended the group’s recent reunion include: (front row) James Jarrad, Stratton Bone, Betty Sanders Nolen, Lunita Sampson, Betty Gossett Zier, (second row) Alice Vance Tubbs, Frances Smith Dickie, Annie Sue Kolbe Patton, Wanda Brooks, Sue Graves Alsup, Lorene Strasser Moss, Joy Phillips Jennings, Jane Tribble Hollis, Linda Simpson Hurst, Gaye Clemmons Baird, Gloria Stallings Lannom, (back row) Wallace Alsup, George Hall, Nancy Martin Grubbs, Dot Harris Smith, Faye Clemmons Vanhook and Thomas Carney.

There were 22 classmates, along with their spouses or guests, who met on Saturday at Maple Hill Church of Christ to celebrate their 66th class reunion.

Classmates have held their annual reunion in the evening. However, the group agreed unanimously to meet at lunch going forward.

Classmate Lunita Sampson prepared the meal for the class of 1956, which graduated 154 students.

