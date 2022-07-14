There were 22 classmates, along with their spouses or guests, who met on Saturday at Maple Hill Church of Christ to celebrate their 66th class reunion.
Classmates have held their annual reunion in the evening. However, the group agreed unanimously to meet at lunch going forward.
Classmate Lunita Sampson prepared the meal for the class of 1956, which graduated 154 students.
– Submitted
