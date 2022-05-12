Lebanon High School senior Lucy White served as the 2021-2022 national curator for the National Society Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.).
As part of her duties, White was a voting delegate to the C.A.R. National Convention, which was held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.) from April 22-24.
The national president, Jacob Shadinger of Illinois, presided at the convention. The senior national president was Lori Walters of Texas.
White, a member of the President Polk-President Jackson Society, was accompanied by Suzanne White at the convention. They had an opportunity to tour points of interest in the nation’s capital.
Memorial wreath-laying services were held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution, located in the burial ground of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria, Virginia, and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial at the National Mall.
As a member of the museum advisory committee, White helped recommend the contractor who is building a new exhibit for the C.A.R. in the national headquarters. She attended the meetings of the C.A.R. Museum Team, providing feedback to the exhibit designers. Additionally, White updated the content on the national website for the Children’s Room.
During the convention, national officers for the 2022-2023 C.A.R. were elected. Reports of national officers, state presidents, and national chairmen were given. Local society awards were made, and the nation’s outstanding C.A.R. society for this year was announced. Convention activities also included the awards banquet and a dance.
Newly elected national and senior national officers, as well as state and senior state presidents, were installed on the grounds of Mount Vernon, where Suzanne White was installed as senior national vice president for the Mid-Southern Region.
The President Polk-President Jackson Society is based in Columbia.
The Children of the American Revolution is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the United States. Membership is open to anyone who is under the age of 22 and who is a lineal descendant of a person who rendered aid to the cause of American independence.
— Submitted
