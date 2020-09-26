For the first time in memory, Lebanon will play a game under sunshine when Fairview visits Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Field for a 3 p.m. Kickoff.
Like most other unusual occurences in 2020, COVID is the reason.
“They were coming off a COVID shutdown,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Yellow Jackets. “They couldn't play Friday but they could play Saturday.”
Lebanon came into the market for a game when Beech had to shut down, preventing the Blue Devils from traveling to Shackle Island for a game last night.
“They called me looking for a game,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils received an extra home game in the deal. “I feel like they feel like they're pretty good. They think this game will help them for the playoffs and the type of team they would meet in the playoffs. We are working on a deal with them to offset some travel costs.
“I wouldn't have played on a Saturday and traveled, and I don't think my administration would have wanted me to, either.”
Fairview,a 3A school, is 3-0 and led by Mr. Football semifinalist Logan Nardozzi. The Yellow Jackets will run multiple formations on offense and a 3-4 defense.
“They find several different was to get him the ball, whether it's jet sweep, on outside zone, bucksweep, different things.
“I don't expect them to play us a lot of man (defense), but they might.”
Lebanon faced a COVID cancellation earlier this season when McGavock, like all Metro Nashville schools, was unable to play in Week 2. The Blue Devils took a forfeit, helping bring their season record to 2-3. But in 2020, having an opportunity to play is nothing to sneeze at.
“I think they're going to use it more like a scrimmage,” Gentry said of the Yellow Jackets. “They just want the opportunity for their kids to play.
“I'm just glad our kids get another game to play, not sitting at home trying to figure out how we're going to handle the open week.”
Editor's note: This was part of the Week 6 advance which was to have run in Thursday's Democrat, but failed to be included due to a production error. The newspaper apologizes to the fans of the teams whose previews were left out.
