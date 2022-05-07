Lebanon residents may have new trash pick-up day thanks in part to a new automation software acquired by the city. Officials say that the program, called Routeware Fleet Automation, will make waste and recycling pickup more efficient.
“It’s important that residents of Lebanon know that sanitation routes will be changing on July 1,” said Martin Castor, Lebanon’s sanitation manager. “Trash pick-up could be collected on a different day of the week, so everyone needs to check the map.”
Residents should visit the sanitation map on www.lebanontn.org, the city’s website, to review the new routes and scheduled trash pick-up days.
For those residents who participate in recycling pickup, those days will remain the same.
“I appreciate the hard work of (Lebanon) Utilities Director Margaret Washko and (Castor) on this project,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell. “Our sanitation department employees serve every resident every week. The Lebanon City Council and I wanted to ensure they have the best technology to ensure we are serving the city of Lebanon residents most efficiently.”
Lebanon purchased the technology for approximately $80,000. Each sanitation truck will now contain a computer that uses software to map out the correct route for sanitation workers to complete all trash routes promptly.
There will also be cameras added to all sanitation trucks. Bell indicated that this move would improve crew members’ safety and assist the department with customer service as well as work performance.
Economic incentive package
The city began exploring an economic incentive package to try and attract tenants to the Western Plaza on West Main Street.
When the city announced its intention to waive some of the development fees to possible tenants, some hoteliers, who pay the city’s occupancy tax, objected to that fund being the source for the kickback.
However, the city agreed to sit down with several local hotel owners to discuss how to implement measures going forward that would benefit them as well. That discussion took place during a work session on April 27.
Since the funding for the incentive package comes directly from a fund earmarked for economic development and tourism, city officials agreed to also focus on the tourism aspect in the future. The group of hoteliers also advocated for some future incentives to be considered for local small businesses, instead of just national retailers.
“I want to thank everyone who joined us for that work session,” said Camille Burdine, city councilor for ward 4. “It was very productive and informative. I hope we will move forward and put together some opportunities for those small businesses.”
