The Lebanon City Council has passed the first reading of an ordinance that increases capacity fees on developers seeking to build inside the city limits.
City officials, including Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, have insisted that current rate payers on the water and sewer systems not be burdened by expenses accrued to accommodate growth.
Plans to increase the fees have been in deliberations for a while as the utilities department has pressed the need to address growing strains on the systems’ capacities. Lebanon Utilities Director Margaret Washko detailed the changes.
“(The ordinance) raises the fees for people to connect to our water system and to connect to our sewer system,” Washko said. “They will pay for new facilities that will be required as we reach capacity at our sewer and water plant. It’s a one-time fee per house, per single-family unit (SFU) and a buy-in to the capacity of our facilities.”
An SFU is calculated at 350 gallons of water per day, which is considered the standard expected usage for a single home.
Increases in capacity fees for water represented the largest increase. Currently, water-capacity fees are $350 per SFU. Following the change, the charge will be $2,500 per SFU, which is a 614% increase.
Sewer-capacity fees did not increase at as significant a rate. Currently, those fees are $2,200 per SFU. The new rate is $4,500 per SFU, which is a 104% increase.
“We are also charging engineering fees to review the drawings, and then, inspection fees to make sure that all the pipes go in are standard,” Washko said.
Review fees for water line and sewer lines have both been set at $300 per project. With passage of the new structure, those fees will be $1,800, a 500% increase.
The city council did carve out an exception for projects with just one SFU. Those fees would be $900.
Additional fees include a water and sewer availability study fee in the amount of $600.
“We are charging $600 for an availability letter, because with our systems, we often have to model them or do a bunch of calculations to determine if we can even handle the development that is coming in,” Washko said. “We pay a lot of money up front to see if we can handle those requests.”
Inspection fees for water and sewer lines were updated as well. Currently, water-line-inspection fees are $1.50 per linear foot and sewer-line-inspection fees are $2.25. Following the change, water-line and sewer-line inspections will be $3.50 and $4.15 per linear foot respectively.
The new water-line fee represents a 133% increase. The sewer-line uptick represents an 84% increase.
The city will not be retroactively applying the new fees to any developments that have already been approved by the Lebanon Planning Commission.
“We didn’t want to surprise anyone, so any projects that have already been approved by the planning commission are already in,” Washko said. “They have a vested right to pay the old fees.”
The capacity fees will take effect for all projects approved after the next planning commission meeting on July 26. Projects approved on or before July 26 will be grandfathered and will pay the old capacity fees until July 31, 2025, when all projects will pay the new capacity fees.
The water and sewer plan review fees will become effective on Sept. 1. The construction inspection fees will become effective on Aug. 1, 2022.
