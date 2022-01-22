Expanding development projects in the southwestern corner of Lebanon created conditions for a dangerous road crossing that forced the city’s hand to explore remedies.
On Thursday, a new signal light officially went into operation at the intersection of Franklin Road and Highway 109. It was the result of a year-long process that began when the project was put out for a bid in February. Councilor Chris Crowell said that the installation couldn’t come soon enough.
“As the area has continued to grow along (Highway) 109, and other subdivisions have developed off of that immediate area, it became apparent that we had to have a signal there to let people safely come and go off Franklin Road,” elaborated Crowell.
The intersection is one-third of a mile from Wilson Central High School, so a lot of traffic congestion occurs during the school’s arrival and dismissal periods.
As Crowell pointed out, traffic results in “different types of vehicles, (including) large delivery trucks, as well as regular motorists, all traveling at different speeds to different destinations.”
Bids for the project were approved by the city in April, and work began. Lebanon’s transportation and traffic engineer, Kristen Rice, said that the project occurred in a “typical time frame.”
The cost of signal construction is $243,000. According to Rice, Urban Silos funded the design and 60% of the cost of construction for the signal. Lebanon funded 40% of the cost of construction for the signal and managed the construction process. Lebanon’s portion of the cost will be funded by future developer infrastructure impact fees.
The city was bound by standards listed in The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD), the nationwide guidebook for installing and maintaing traffic control devices on all public streets, highways, bikeways, and private roads open to public travel.
Rice explained that an engineering study of traffic conditions, pedestrian characteristics, and physical characteristics of intersections is performed to determine whether installation of a traffic control signal is justified at the location.
That investigation includes an analysis of factors related to the existing operation and safety at the study location and the potential to improve these conditions. It also explores the applicable factors contained in the traffic signal warrants. Rice said there are nine possible signal warrants. The most common warrants are based on traffic volumes.
“The city cannot install a signal just anywhere,” said Rice. “There has to be justification based on one or more warrants. However, just because a warrant is met also doesn’t necessarily mean a traffic signal should be installed, and an engineering study should always be completed.”
The signal at Franklin Road and Highway 109 is warranted based on traffic volumes in conjunction with the Urban Silos development project that is under construction and is a public/private partnership for the infrastructure improvement, according to Rice.
The light will remain in a flash operation for 7-10 days, giving crews time to install pavement markings.
“Once it is activated, we will be monitoring the operations and will tweak signal timings as needed,” said Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.