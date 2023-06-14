This Saturday, people will fill Market Street in Lebanon for a celebration of freedom and community.
“What Juneteenth as a whole means to me is the acknowledgement and celebration of freedom of all Americans,” said Dion Jones, a Wilson County Black History Committee member. “We talk about July 4 as Independence Day, but America was founded on a principle of liberty and justice for all. Initially that wasn’t meant to extend to Black people. When slavery was ended in 1865, the people down in Texas didn’t realize that slavery had been abolished until June 19, 1867. In my opinion, true independence in America was not achieved until that day.”
The Market Street Juneteenth Community Festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The free event will feature games, vendors, a kids zone, live entertainment and food trucks alongside a Black Heritage Landmark tour.
“We’re doing a historic tour,” said Mary Harris, president of the Wilson County Black History Committee, that includes areas of town significant to the Black community. “Those tours will be going on all day during the celebration.”
The tour will share stories of Black history in Lebanon.
“They’re going to have a bus that goes through Lebanon,” Jones said. “It’s going to go through Lebanon and (the tour will) point out some historic points of interest throughout the city that are relevant to the Black experience in Lebanon. The reason we want to do that is because we want to make sure that those stories are being told and passed down to (younger) generations.”
The hope is that the tour and the festival will help get younger people engaged.
“We think that it’s important to tap into the younger audience because we want to make sure that the legacy continues,” Jones said. “In addition to things to do for the kids, there’s a lot of focus on history and being able to share stories, not only about Juneteenth, but about this community in Lebanon and the rich history that’s here.”
The celebration is an opportunity to make connections and to inspire more community unity.
“Once (young people) see and hear the positive things about their heritage, they will be more interested in and concerned about our legacy going forward,” Harris said.
This year, the Wilson County Black History Committee is partnering with the Wilson County Civic League, Melanated Wilson and the city of Lebanon.
“This is an opportunity for us to engage the community and do something positive, especially in that Market Street district,” Jones said. “If you know anything about that Market Street district, that used to be the center of Black commerce in Lebanon. That was kind of the main hub of all things Black business. We wanted to do something that would pull the community together, but also highlight the importance of Juneteenth.”
For Harris, this celebration is more than just a festival.
“Our main focus is pulling our community together, especially our young people in this area,” Harris said. “Hopefully we can make some connections to people who have an interest in revitalizing Market Street. Fifty or 60 years ago, that was really the hub for the African American community on this side (of town).”
