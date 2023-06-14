JUNETEENTH PHOTO 1

Monique Currie, left, and Tedria Walker visit Marlinda Young’s Marli Craft Lab booth during the 2022 Juneteeth festival in Lebanon. This year’s event is Saturday.

 Lebanon Democrat file photo

This Saturday, people will fill Market Street in Lebanon for a celebration of freedom and community.

“What Juneteenth as a whole means to me is the acknowledgement and celebration of freedom of all Americans,” said Dion Jones, a Wilson County Black History Committee member. “We talk about July 4 as Independence Day, but America was founded on a principle of liberty and justice for all. Initially that wasn’t meant to extend to Black people. When slavery was ended in 1865, the people down in Texas didn’t realize that slavery had been abolished until June 19, 1867. In my opinion, true independence in America was not achieved until that day.”

