A grand jury indicted a Lebanon-based lawyer earlier this month on a charge of theft of more than $250,000.
Now, the Supreme Court has suspended her law license.
Jennifer M. Porth was formally indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, which was working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District Jason Lawson.
Porth was engaged in a law practice in Lebanon that primarily focused on divorce and family law. She also served as a court-appointed conservator to handle the financial affairs of clients who were mentally incompetent or physically incompetent. Additionally, she was an administrator of decedents’ estates and maintained and controlled client funds in trust accounts.
The comptroller’s investigation revealed that Porth allegedly misappropriated at least $254,000 from multiple clients. Those amounts include $220,800 in direct-cash withdrawals from 10 separate conservator and probate accounts and $22,895 in transfers made from client accounts into her personal bank account.
Porth is also alleged to have transferred $10,352 between separate conservator and probate accounts in an apparent attempt to conceal the shortages in various client accounts.
Investigators found no supporting documentation in Porth’s or court files supporting the withdrawals and transfers.
Furthermore, investigators noted that “Porth prepared an annual accounting that she filed with the court that did not include the cash withdrawals she had made from the account.”
That action has the effect of misleading the court about the financial condition of the estate, which would conceal the misappropriation.
The Comptroller’s Office investigated this matter under its authority to assist district attorneys general and the TBI in investigating private funds if the comptroller deems the investigation to be in the public interest.
Based upon this investigation, a Wilson County Grand Jury indicted Porth on one count of theft over $250,000.
The results of this investigation were also communicated to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee. In a follow-up action, the Supreme Court of Tennessee temporarily suspended a Wilson-County-based lawyer from practicing law last week.
According to information from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Porth’s license was suspended upon finding that she had “misappropriated client funds, failed to respond to the Board regarding a complaint of misconduct and posed a threat of substantial harm to the public.”
A Tennessee Supreme Court rule, Section 12.3 of Supreme Court Rule 9, provides for the immediate summary suspension of an attorney’s license to practice law in cases involving the alleged improprieties.
As a result of the suspension, Porth is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases and shall cease representing existing clients by Sept. 10.
After Sept. 10, Porth will be prohibited from using any professional indication of being a lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk. Porth will also not be permitted to “maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted.”
As part of the suspension, Porth must notify all clients being represented in pending matters and co-counsel and opposing counsel of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s order suspending her law license. She will be required to deliver any paperwork or property to which her clients may be entitled.
To be reinstated, Porth will have to comply with the requirements of the Tennessee Supreme Court regarding the obligations of temporarily-suspended attorneys and the procedure for reinstatement. The suspension remains in effect until dissolution or modification by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
An attorney may request a dissolution of any temporary suspension by filing in the Nashville office of the clerk of the Supreme Court and serving a petition on the disciplinary counsel. Such a petition for dissolution shall be set for an immediate hearing. There are petitions for rehearing. Upon receipt of that report, the Tennessee Supreme Court may modify its order if deemed appropriate.
Porth grew up in Mt. Juliet and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Porth worked with the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a claims examiner before working for Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as a post-certified deputy.
Porth received her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been licensed in the state of Tennessee since 2007. She previously maintained a law office in suite A of 1112 West Main Street in Lebanon.
