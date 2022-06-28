The Mt. Juliet Lions were asked to assist in the pre-school round-ups for the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools.
Round-ups in Lebanon were also assisted by Lions from Lebanon and Murfreesboro.
The Lions role was to screen eyes, and this was the first screening done since COVID difficulties shut the service down. Prior to that, more than 1,000 children were screened in Mt. Juliet area pre-schools and daycares with a special camera that looks for possible eye conditions in young children.
In this most recent screening, more than 300 children were screened. Usually, Lions Kidsight screeners find 4% to 6% of the children needing further examination by professional eye specialists, but during the most recent screening, approximately one out of five children were referred.
Ken Thomas, a Mt. Juliet Lion who screened many of this year’s children, suggests that the reason for the elevated numbers is the fact that COVID-19 issues prevented many parents from taking children to eye doctors.
Other screeners from Mt. Juliet were Lions Kitty Woodson and Paula Hebert, along with prospective Lion Kim Choudhury. Choudhury was so impressed with the project that she decided to join the Lions, sponsored by her husband, Dr. Ashok Choudhury. She will be coordinating eye screenings at area childcare facilities beginning as soon as appointments can be made. There is no charge to the childcares, the children or their parents.
This is a service funded by the fundraisers that the Lions conduct, including the concession stand at the Wilson County Fair and fresh pecan sales in the fall.
Those who wish to schedule the Lions for the Kidsight service may send a request for contact by mailing it to the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions, P.O. Box 1444, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37121.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.