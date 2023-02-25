A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday in connection to several vehicle burglaries that have recently occurred in the eastern part of the city.

Alonzo Clark, 48, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft and burglary. More charges in connection to other thefts are being reviewed after Clark admitted to several vehicle burglaries.

