A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday in connection to several vehicle burglaries that have recently occurred in the eastern part of the city.
Alonzo Clark, 48, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft and burglary. More charges in connection to other thefts are being reviewed after Clark admitted to several vehicle burglaries.
“We’re still trying to string together all the (burglaries) that this particular individual has been involved in,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. “He admitted to several. As of the date of posting, we were able to confirm two vandalisms and burglaries for sure, but there’s going to be a lot more, because he’s admitted to a lot more. The issue that we’re having is that some folks didn’t report their vehicle burglarized.”
Patrol units saw a video from a home security camera that showed Clark burglarizing the vehicle. Once they saw that Clark fit the description of the individual in the video, an investigator was notified, and he eventually admitted to committing the burglaries.
“Now, it’s a matter of us trying to backtrack (to see) if he still has the items, where the items went, if he pawned them or sold them,” Hardy said. “We have to find these items before we can say, ‘He took this,’ or, ‘He took that.’ ”
Law enforcement is currently uncertain as to how long Clark has been burglarizing vehicles in the area, but they have been told by Clark that he committed burglaries up until two weeks ago.
To help prevent their vehicle from becoming burglarized, the Lebanon Police Department urges residents to make sure that their cars are locked.
“The thing about vehicle burglaries is, if everyone would lock their vehicle, it would reduce burglaries by 90-95%,” Hardy said. “Very few criminals will actually take the time to break into a vehicle. There’s a couple reasons for that. One, it takes more time. Time is of the essence. They’d rather be able to just open the door, go in, ransack and go on to the next one. They don’t want to spend too much time in any one location. The other thing is, if they break out a window, that’s noise that can give their location and activity away.”
The Lebanon Police Department asks that residents who have been a victim of a vehicle burglary or vandalism recently and have not reported the incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at 615-444-2323.
