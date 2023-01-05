Jerry Fields

Jerry Fields

A man was arrested in Lebanon on Monday night after stealing a car from Nashville.

Jerry Fields, of Lebanon, was apprehended by Lebanon Police Department officers after leaving a stolen 2017 Ford Escape at a gas station on North Cumberland Street and attempting to flee on foot. According to the Lebanon Police Department, Fields was charged for the stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, and evasion of arrest.

