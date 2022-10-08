INDICTMENT PHOTO

The Carafem Health Center in Mt. Juliet has been at the center of abortion rights demonstrations three times in recent years.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A federal indictment unsealed on Monday charges 11 individuals, including one Lebanon man, with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

Chester Gallagher, 73, of Lebanon, faces up to 11 years in prison and possible fines of $250,000 for his role in the incident, which occurred in March of 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.