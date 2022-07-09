A man killed in an Interstate-40 collision on Thursday has been identified.
Lebanon’s Charles Stavely, 61, was confirmed by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as the lone fatality from the wreck.
According to a press release from the department, the preliminary investigation of the incident indicated that the collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. near Fesslers Lane.
Stavely was reportedly traveling east on I-40, when, “for reasons unknown, he lost control of his vehicle.”
Stavely’s vehicle, a 1996 Toyota Camry, reportedly crossed over the grass berm and entered westbound lanes of I-40, where it collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck that was driven by 26-year-old Oscar Hilario-Hernandez.
The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hilario-Hernandez was not injured in the collision.
The release indicated that both men were wearing their seat belts and that there was no evidence of impairment from either driver.
