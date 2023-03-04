POND CRASH PHOTO

A Lebanon man was rescued from a pond on Rogers Lane in Lebanon on Thursday morning.

 Craig Harris/Lebanon Democrat

Early Thursday morning, a man traveling on Rogers Lane in Lebanon ran off the roadway and came to a stop in a pond.

After the call came in at 5:38 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), and the Wilson County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene.

