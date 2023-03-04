Early Thursday morning, a man traveling on Rogers Lane in Lebanon ran off the roadway and came to a stop in a pond.
After the call came in at 5:38 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), and the Wilson County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report, Christopher Brown, 51, Lebanon, was travelling west on Rogers Lane when his vehicle ran off the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued through several farm fences before coming to a stop in a pond. A small fire started in the back of the vehicle.
Brown was was helped from the Dodge Ram that he was driving and brought up to the roadway at 894 Rogers Lane.
From there, a WEMA medical crew transported him to Skyline Medical Center. WEMA shift commander Lee Bowling said that the man was in serious condition.
“The protocol that we have in place is we ensure both send both fire and rescue,” Bowling said. “We try to send two pieces of equipment, an ambulance and an engine to assist with anything that might occur. We try to get as much information from whoever calls. Sometimes, there are multiple calls. Sometimes, there aren’t multiple callers.”
The investigation into the cause of the crash is being led by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“As far as determining cause and things like that, that’s going to be up to THP to do,” Bowling said.
