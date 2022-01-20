Demand for building inspections is so high in Lebanon right now due to current development trends that the city plans to add a new building inspector to its personnel.
During the Lebanon City Council’s regular-scheduled meeting at Lebanon City Hall on Tuesday evening, Lebanon Public Services Commissioner Jeff Baines said that the spike in demand for inspections has stretched the two-man operation thin.
“There are three to four inspections that are required before moving into a new building,” Baines said on Wednesday. “With the growth that has gone on here, we feel like we need to hire somebody.”
In a memo to the council, the commissioner explained that “the number of inspection requests has almost doubled.”
According to Baines, the inspections are still meeting their schedule, but he doesn’t want to see the situation deteriorate to a point where “safety of the inspection is compromised.”
Baines described inspections as a “critical path item” for builders.
“This is for commercial plans as well,” said Baines. “To get that certificate of occupancy, they have to get that inspection done”
The commissioner said that the need for the new hire was forecast during the city’s budgetary planning sessions last year.
“When we prepared a budget for 2021-22, we actually requested it in the budget,” said Baines.
Ultimately, it was put on a contingency list. Contingency lists are for items believed to be needed based on predictable circumstances.
“When we do our budget process, departments turn in their needs for a basic operating budget,” said Baines. “(That process) involves requests for new personnel or capital.
“When it comes to personnel, I’m a tough one. I don’t like to add personnel, unless we absolutely have to have it, because that’s a recurring cost to the taxpayers.”
With demand where it is, Baines can see no way around adding another inspector, although he said that the matter could be revisited five years down the road.
“There is always some risk, when you base a decision on a trend, that the trend could be disrupted,” Baines said.
In the short-term, Baines isn’t worried about that becoming a problem. Down the road though, if development slowed or sped up, Baines expects that the city would adjust accordingly.
“If there isn’t construction going on, people in that industry know that trade ... they can see the writing on the wall,” said Baines of those possible adjustments.
Baines said that the position would be considered entry-level and would likely start at $19.47 per hour. Baines said that the department would consider taking on someone who still required training but that state law requires that they complete a building-inspector certification within one year of coming on board.
At that time, the inspector’s pay rate would increase to a minimum of $22 per hour.
The move transfers $32,500 from the city’s fund balance to cover the new position’s salary and benefits.
During the meeting on Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to approve the new position. It was only the ordinance’s first reading though, so the council will have to revisit it again before making it official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.