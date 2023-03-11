After 29 years of serving the city of Lebanon, Debbie Jessen has officially been named a legend.
The Legends of Lebanon Award was established in 2013. Since, there have been only 20 awards presented to members of the community, including the one that Jessen received at Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting.
“Every so often, it’s given to someone who’s made an impact on the community,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We do it sparingly. It’s not something that happens all the time. It’s a special award that we use to honor special people. I felt like Debbie was very deserving, and we decided to honor her with that.”
Jessen’s work throughout her time with the city as mayoral assistant is only one of the reasons that the council decided to honor her with the award.
“She’s more than mayoral assistant,” Bell said. “She knows everything about how the city operates, and she’s been involved with so many projects throughout the years that have made Lebanon a better place.”
Despite Jessen knowing so much about what’s going on in the city around her, Bell wanted to make the sure that the award was a surprise.
“She didn’t know it,” Bell said. “Her family came in, and she didn’t know they were coming. Her mother came in from East Tennessee. Debbie always gets to the meeting early and sits in the front row, so we knew that if they waited until the meeting started, they could slip in the back door, and she would never see them. It was really interesting to sit up there and watch them come in the door really quietly. When she saw her mother, I think that’s the most special part.”
Jessen added, “I had spoken to my mother that morning, and she and my sister said that they were driving to Knoxville to visit my niece. I thought, ‘Well, that’s great.’ When I looked up and shockingly saw her, I thought, ‘Well isn’t that nice. They drove on down to see me.’ When I’m at those council meetings, I’m focused on the agenda and what’s happening next, what we need to cover and what we need to get done, so I don’t pay that much attention to who’s behind me. When everyone slipped in, I didn’t even notice. It was a complete surprise, and it was a wonderful surprise.”
It was a group effort to keep the award from Jessen, especially since she’s typically the one who writes the award documents. Even Jessen’s husband was in on the surprise and organized getting the family to be there.
“I was very honored and particularly touched that the past mayors — Mayor (Bernie) Ash and Mayor (Philip) Craighead were there,” Jessen said. “I think I’m the only woman who’s received it, which is an honor as well.”
Ward 1 councilman Joey Carmack has known Jessen since he was a child, when his father worked for the city.
“She worked just as hard back then as she does now,” Carmack said. “Working with Debbie during my time on the Lebanon City Council has been an honor. I could always go to her if I had any questions, and she had the answer. She has been a great employee for the city and will be missed.”
Ward 3 councilperson Camille Burdine hasn’t known Jessen for quite as long as Carmack but has enjoyed working with Jessen during her time on the city council.
“She is amazing,” Burdine said. “She is always so positive. She’s never told me no on one thing. It’s always, ‘We can do this,’ or, ‘We can get it figured out.’ She has always been a delight to work with, and it’s amazing to see all the jobs she’s had to do.”
According to ward 4 councilman Chris Crowell, Jessen always knows a way to get something done.
“The time that I have shared with Debbie since I’ve been on council, she’s been someone we can lean on with questions and finding a path to be able to get things done,” Crowell said. “There’s so many people that Debbie knows and so many ways of getting things done that she’s aware of that we as council people may not know.”
After being elected to city council in November, ward 6 councilman Phil Moorehead indicated that Jessen has helped him to acclimate into the new role.
“As a new guy, she has been invaluable,” Moorehead said. “She’s just so on top of everything, she just blows my mind. I just can’t imagine how the city is going to function without her with all she does.”
