Lebanon’s boys blanked visiting Macon County 7-0 while the Lady Devils also opened their season with a 6-1 win Monday at the Boyd-Rushing Tennis Courts on the LHS campus.
Zach Marshall and Grayson Campbell posted doubles wins and were joined by Linden Palmer in posting singles victories.
The girls’ doubles teams of Maya Gipson-Chloe Hatfield and Emma Claire Minter-Emily Lawson posted victories. The same girls were also victorious in singles.
Lebanon was scheduled to host Portland on Tuesday.
