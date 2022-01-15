The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club conducted its annual project to deliver bags of food to senior citizens in the area prior to Christmas.
Delivering baskets or bags of food is the longest running service project coordinated by the club.
Based on word handed down through the generations, current project coordinator Phillip Eatherly believes that delivering food to older residents prior to Christmas has occurred annually for decades, perhaps even dating back to 1921 when the club was originally founded.
Traditionally, 30-35 recipients benefit from the bags of food. In 2021, in celebration of the club’s 100-year anniversary, a large contingency of members delivered to 100 recipients.
“We are consistently providing help to those less fortunate, especially the elderly who can’t get food or who don’t have family to help them,” Eatherly said.
Eatherly has been involved in the project since becoming a member in 2001 and has coordinated the preparation and delivery process for the past 10 years. He learned the routine from long-time club member Alfred Adams.
In recent years, Publix has provided all the staple food items and bags.
The SCAN program, coordinated through the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, provided names of those who needed assistance.
- Submitted
