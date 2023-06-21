GALLATIN — The 34th annual Rotary Club of Lebanon Foundation Golf Tournament was held on June 12 at the Tennessee Grasslands Golf and Country Club, on the Foxland Links Course.

The tournament drew 28 teams and included 32 sponsors. Like the year before, the Rotary Club partnered with Wilson Rides, Inc., with both benefiting financially from the tournament’s success.

