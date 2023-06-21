GALLATIN — The 34th annual Rotary Club of Lebanon Foundation Golf Tournament was held on June 12 at the Tennessee Grasslands Golf and Country Club, on the Foxland Links Course.
The tournament drew 28 teams and included 32 sponsors. Like the year before, the Rotary Club partnered with Wilson Rides, Inc., with both benefiting financially from the tournament’s success.
Now in its 102nd year of serving Lebanon, the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club raises funding to support a variety of needs in the community and provides volunteers when needed. The annual golf tournament is one of the ways the club’s foundation generates funding to help local non-profits and schools.
One key difference between this year’s tournament and the previous 33 is that beloved Rotarian Gwynn Lanius was not present. Lanius was active every year in coordinating the tournament since its inception.
After his passing in April, the club paid tribute to Lanius by renaming the event the Gwynn Lanius Memorial Golf Tournament to honor a great friend with a true heart for service. His membership in the Lebanon Noon Rotary spanned 49 years, including a term as president from 1985-86.
“We’re thankful the Rotary Golf Tournament was again a great success,” said Lebanon Noon Rotary Club President Tim Leeper. “A lot of good memories about Gwynn were shared and cool pictures taken (using his photo image). While we miss him deeply, we want to use this event to keep his memory alive and show how much he loved this tournament.”
Inspired by the volunteer spirit of Lanius, Rotary members John Pope and Gaye Lynn Wilson served as tournament co-chairs again. They coordinated players, volunteers, and sponsors from the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, while also involving players or volunteers from the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, the Mt. Juliet breakfast and noon clubs, and the Sumner County Rotary Club.
Wilson serves as the executive director of Wilson Rides, an organization established in 2020 that preserves quality of life and fosters a connected community for older adults in Wilson County by providing safe, reliable, affordable, volunteer-driven transportation to local destinations.
“The sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and Tennessee Grasslands Golf & Country Club are awesome,” Wilson said. “I really enjoy co-hosting this tournament with my Rotary Club. I love all the people I get to work with. They just make it so easy and fun. I also enjoy seeing other Rotarians out here supporting our event. (It was) just a great day, great event all the way around.”
The Rotary Club of Lebanon is a group of leaders in Wilson County who meet weekly to exchange ideas and take action, making a difference in the community. Meetings are held at Lebanon First United Methodist Church every Tuesday at noon.
The winners from the event include
Closest to the pin on No. 8
Closest to the pin on No. 15
Closest to the pin on No. 11
