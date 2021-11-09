Among the things that took place in 1921 were the United States signing a peace treaty with Germany, the first U.S. transcontinental air mail flight arriveing in New York City from San Francisco, Babe Ruth sets the Major League Baseball record for career home runs, Albert Einstein being awarded a Nobel Prize in physics and United States President Warren Harding dedicating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and . . .
That same year, a Rotary Club was formed in Lebanon.
To commemorate a century of community service, the Noon Rotary Club of Lebanon will celebrate its 100th birthday on Nov. 20 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The evening will be highlighted by a presentation from the President of Rotary International, Shekhar Mehta, from Calcutta, India. His wife, Rashi, is planning to accompany him.
While the event starts at 6 p.m., a mix and mingle with Mehta and his wife will occur at approximately 5:30.
An plated dinner will be catered by Sammy B’s. During the meal, music will be provided by guitarist Rich Cerniglia.
After dinner, current club president Jeff Hall will welcome everyone and introduce special guests. Proclamations from local government leaders will be read, and President Mehta will provide the keynote address.
To conclude, a large birthday cake will be unveiled, and everyone will get to sing a special rendition of happy birthday.
Gwynn Lanius, a member of the noon club since 1974, will provide after-dinner music for those who want to dance, visit and celebrate.
Rotarians from Wilson County and surrounding rotary districts are expected to attend along with their guests.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate with Rotary.
A rich history in Lebanon
The noon club was not only the first Rotary Club locally but also the first civic club in Wilson County.
The club was sponsored by the Nashville Rotary and received its charter on Dec. 4, 1921.
According to Dr. G. Frank Burns in his history of the local club, “Cedar Roots of a Cedar Log,” Dr. James Robert Bone, a physician who had begun a practice in Lebanon in 1908, initiated the effort to organize a Rotary Club in Lebanon. There were 23 business and professional men who agreed to form the club in the autumn of 1921.
While it is difficult to precisely calculate the impact of the club members, it is safe to say that over the past 100 years, the Noon Rotary Club of Lebanon has served hundreds of local organizations, supported dozens of humanitarian projects around the world, and provided thousands of hours in volunteer service.
A few notable organizations that the club has supported over the years include the Dixie Youth Baseball program, Boy Scouts, Cumberland University, Girls and Boys State, Wilson County Youth Ranch, Empower Me Center, Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Books from Birth, and the Honduras water project for Friendship Christian School.
Other long-term, annual projects include giving food baskets to the needy at Christmas, providing dictionaries to third-graders in the Lebanon Special School District, and operating a food booth at the Wilson County Fair (to raise money to support local organizations).
Special guest from India
A member of the Rotary Club of Calcutta-Mahanagar, Mehta serves as the 2021-2022 president of Rotary International.
Mehta, an accountant, is chair of the Skyline Group, a real-estate development company that he founded. He is also a director of Operation Eyesight Universal (India), a Canada-based organization.
Mehta has been actively involved in disaster response and is a trustee of ShelterBox, United Kingdom.
After the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Mehta helped build almost 500 homes for families affected by the disaster.
He pioneered a program that has performed more than 1,500 life-changing heart surgeries in South Asia. He is also the architect of the TEACH Program, which promotes literacy throughout India and has reached thousands of schools.
A Rotary member since 1984, Mehta has served Rotary as director, member or chair of several committees, zone coordinator, training leader, member of the Rotary Foundation Cadre of Technical Advisers, and district governor. He is also the chair of Rotary Foundation (India).
Mehta has received the Rotary Service Above Self Award and the Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service Award and Distinguished Service Award.
After its founding in Chicago in 1905, Rotary International has grown into a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in their communities, and in themselves. More than 35,000 clubs work together in an attempt to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.
For individuals interesting in attending the 100th anniversary celebration in Lebanon, they can visit www.Rotary100.givesmart.com to order tickets. Individuals can also attend any club meeting, which are held on Tuesdays at noon at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, located at 415 W. Main St.
For more information, individuals can contact Jeff Hall by e-mailing jhall@hgarchitecture.com or by messaging the club on Facebook @lebanonrotary.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.