The first steps in the reopening of Tennessee parks Friday morning saw a number of people taking steps of their own on Lebanon’s walking trails.
Multiple people hit the Cedar City Trail, enjoying the opportunity to restore at least a bit of normalcy to their lives.
“We’re happy that it’s back open,” Kathy Adams, who was on the trail with her husband Joe, said. “We’re here every morning, just about … It’s kind of our ritual.”
“We’ve just had to find new routes,” added Joe Adams, who said the couple had walked the downtown sidewalks.
Both said they were happy to see the trail reopened.
“It’s better that they kept it closed, but it’s good if they just reopen it for walking. We still have to be careful to keep our distance,” Joe said.
Other walkers were glad to see the trail open but questioned whether the closure had been necessary.
“It’s a good thing and it probably never should have been closed,” Charles Elliott said. “The interior is still closed and we don’t really understand that.”
While the interior walking trail at Don Fox Park was still closed Friday morning, that will change Saturday.
“The trail’s going to be open, but you’re still going to have to park behind Dr. Pino’s office (404 N. Castle Heights),” Dusty Jones, assistant director of Lebanon’s Recreation Department, said.
Jones said the trail would be completely open as of Saturday, but that the playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions and other facilities would remain closed until further notice.
“It will be open in the morning where people can come around the trail into Don Fox Park,” he said. “The rest will still be closed until we see a better social distancing and make sure everything’s going better.
“We still encourage people when they’re walking to social distance so we don’t have to close it again.”
The walking trail near Lebanon High School is also open for use, but the status of Don Fox and other park facilities will likely be reevaluated at the end of next week.
“We’ll probably reevaluate next Friday and see where we are, but right now it’s all going to stay closed,” Jones said.
At Cedars of Lebanon State Park, the park office remained closed but some vehicles could be seen at various camping sites.
The walking trails looked to be open, but the playground, nature center and other areas were still closed. The park’s website states that camping and overnight stays are still not allowed.
