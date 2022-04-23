Plans to design and construct a sports complex south of the city appear to be one step closer to fruition following a work session.
The city currently has a path in place to build the complex by using four funding sources, according to details that Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell presented to the city council.
Phase One of the project is set to include five soccer fields with LED lights, a walking trail, a playground, parking, concession stand and restroom building, as well as a pavilion.
“It’s time we make our kid’s safety a priority in the city of Lebanon,” Bell said. “The city soccer fields were built on Lebanon Municipal Airport property when airplane traffic operations were in the few thousands. In 2021, more than 60,000 take-offs and landings were completed. We need a safer place for our kids to play soccer.”
In 2018, the city opted to purchase the property on Hwy. 231 South. A committee made up of officials from Lebanon youth sports organizations deliberated over how best to implement the design and construction of the project for more than two years.
“The last year the city of Lebanon built an athletic field for our youth was 2001,” Bell said. “More than 20 years have passed since then. Phase 1 of the sports complex will provide a safe and modern place for our kids to play.”
In 2021, the Lebanon City Council approved a plan to hire a designer for Phase 1, and the contract was awarded to Barge Design Solutions.
Bell indicated that he remains committed to fund the project without raising taxes. Construction costs are estimated to be in excess of $16 million. The proposed funding for the project will be $17 million, which will be pooled from four sources — American Rescue Plan funds, the city’s general fund, the stormwater budget and a $5-million bond.
Funds contributed to the project from the general fund will be in excess of $9 million.
“The Lebanon city general fund currently has more than $49 million,” Bell said. “Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson and I both agree the general fund balance maintains a reserve of $35 million.”
Lebanon city councilor Camille Burdine mentioned that having the complex will keep tax dollars in the city.
“As a parent and a taxpayer, I have traveled all over the country and spent many dollars in other cities watching my kids play ball,” Burdine said. “I am sure other families have done the same. From the beginning of my council term, the sports complex has been one of my top priorities. I believe the Sports Complex will meet a growing need for our families in our community and will provide a positive economic impact for our city. It will be a win for everyone.”
Wilson United Soccer Club President Bob Zenker, called it a “win, win, win.”
“We think the proposal is a win for the airport, a win for the city, and a win for the safety of our kids,” Zenker said
Bell indicated that he would like to see construction start before the end of 2022 and completed by 2024.
The Lebanon City Council will vote upon first reading to bid phase 1 of the project at its regularly-scheduled meeting on May 3. An anticipated bid schedule following the council vote should move forward on June 21.
