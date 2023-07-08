Due to a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins around Lebanon, the Lebanon Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of individuals involved.
“We’re like other communities surrounding Nashville,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “It’s that time of the year where people are pulling door handles. We’ve seen an uptick (in vehicle break-ins). There’s multiple ways they’re getting in cars now. It’s been an ongoing issue for the last couple weeks.”
While an increase in vehicle break-ins during the summer months is not uncommon, this year’s increase is higher.
“We do typically see (an uptick) yearly, but I feel like this year is a little bit higher volume,” Clark said. “It’s not just neighborhoods, apartments. We’re seeing it at hotels.”
The vehicle break-ins are mostly during the night.
“We haven’t seen anything at shopping centers or anywhere like that,” Clark said. “It is overnight hours at hotels, neighborhoods and apartments.”
Lebanon isn’t the only city dealing with an increase with break-ins.
“Other communities around us are dealing with the same problems,” Clark said. “We’re talking with them and communicating with other departments. We’re sharing information.”
Anyone with information regarding the break-ins can contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323, or they can contact Sgt. Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or by email at johnsonj@lebanontn.org.
“If anyone is able to identify anyone and we actually convict someone, we’re willing to give a reward,” Clark said. “I can’t say that’ll stop it. You know how it is ... we get one person, and somebody comes in behind them and does it.”
The Lebanon Police Department asks that the public not leave valuable items in their vehicles.
“Everybody leaves their purses, keys and guns and wallets,” Clark said. “Take all your valuables out of the car. Definitely take your keys out of your car, because you’re prone at that point. Firearms should never be left in a car. It doesn’t matter if it’s secure.”
Law enforcement is uncertain at this time weather or not the vehicle break-ins are related.
“Could it be one group ... maybe,” Clark said. “Could it be multiple people? That’s a possibility too. We’re doing everything we can. We are doing a few different thing to try and combat it and try to make sure that people here in Lebanon can feel comfortable leaving their cars in their driveways.”
Clark also shared some preventative measures that could be taken at home.
“Leave any exterior lights (around your house) on,” Clark said. “Does that stop it ... no, but it may deter people if you do have floodlights, your porchlight, your outside garage light, or if you have any outside cameras. If you have outdoor cameras, make sure they’re charged and that their sensitivity is turned up real high.”
