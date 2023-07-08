VECHILE BREAK INS 1

The Lebanon Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of any individuals involved in the recent uptick in vehicle break-ins around Lebanon.

“We’re like other communities surrounding Nashville,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “It’s that time of the year where people are pulling door handles. We’ve seen an uptick (in vehicle break-ins). There’s multiple ways they’re getting in cars now. It’s been an ongoing issue for the last couple weeks.”

