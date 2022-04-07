The Lebanon Police Department is requesting assistance in locating another missing person. This time, it’s a female teen who was reported missing last Friday.
A report was officially filed on April 1 by the LPD, concerning the whereabouts of Brianna Norton, 15, of Lebanon. The report indicated that Norton had “run away,” from her residence in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road.
Norton is described as a white female. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 125 lbs. It also appears that Norton recently colored her hair purple with a red-tinted accent.
While her current whereabouts are unknown, it was reported that she has been known to frequent Rome as well as Cumberland County.
Anyone with information on Norton’s location is urged to contact Det. Nolan Gray of the LPD at 615-453-4367. The department’s main number is 615-444-2323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.