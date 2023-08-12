Law enforcement is searching for a missing woman out of Lebanon.
Tequila Bates was last seen at Evolve Addiction Treatment, located at 1432 West Main St., in Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Law enforcement is searching for a missing woman out of Lebanon.
Tequila Bates was last seen at Evolve Addiction Treatment, located at 1432 West Main St., in Lebanon.
She was last heard from by her sister on July 3.
The Lebanon Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating her. According to law enforcement, Bates left Evolve Addiction Treatment, and it is believed that she could be in Murfreesboro. “Tequila is supposed to be taking medication but has stopped taking it,” the Lebanon Police Department conveyed on social media.
Lebanon Police ask that anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts to call the department at 615-443-2323 or to contact Det. Nate Beaty directly at 615-453-4349. Another woman, Kathye Stone, had also been reported missing mid-week but had been found as of Thursday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.