The Lebanon Police department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects involved in robberies that occurred on Monday.
Law enforcement believes that the two white males and one black male were involved in an aggravated robbery and vehicle burglaries around the area of Pilot and Knights Inn in Lebanon.
“Around a couple dozen cars were broken into,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said.
“It was unlocked cars. They opened the doors (of cars in that parking lot) if it was unlocked.”
If anyone was around the Pilot and Knights Inn shortly after midnight on Monday and believes that something is missing from their vehicle, the Lebanon Police Department is asking that they call the department.
“Any help that the public can give us on identifying any of those individuals would be great,” Clark said.
“It’s been a couple days (since posting on social media), and I haven’t received any tips. I haven’t received any nicknames or anything.”
The Lebanon Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning the individuals contact Det. Justin Sandefur by calling 615-453-4322 or by e-mail at justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.
