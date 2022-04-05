The Lebanon Police Department requested assistance over the weekend to find two missing persons who hadn’t been seen for more than two weeks. One has been found but another remains missing.
According to a report from the Lebanon Police Department, Joshua Yates, of Lebanon, was last seen on March 11.
Reports from the police department indicated that Yates is currently homeless and “known to frequent the areas in Lebanon near Wal-Mart and East High Street.”
Anyone with information on Yates’ whereabouts should contact detective Stephen Huddleston at 615-453-4393 or via email at huddlestons@lebanontn.org.
Yates was one of two missing person alerts put out over the weekend by LPD.
Kinsey Davis, 16, of Lebanon was reported missing as well. Davis was last seen at a youth services facility on North Castle Heights Avenue in Lebanon before she went missing. It was confirmed on Monday by the LPD public information officer, Lt. PJ Hardy, that Davis had been “recovered safely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.