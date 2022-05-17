When the Lebanon City Council goes to vote on its upcoming budget for the next fiscal year, the current plan includes a cost-of-living raise and creation of several new positions.
On Monday, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell conceded that throughout the meetings he has conducted with department heads in the lead up to the budget vote, he has not been able to grant every request, but his priority has been to keep a tax increase off the table, which the current proposal does not require.
Bell indicated a sense of confidence that the city’s revenues would continue an upward trajectory, allowing Lebanon to not only offer a cost-of-living raise for current employees but also to create positions to fill needs of different departments.
“The human resources director, Sylvia Reichle, and I have talked about a raise for a long time,” Bell said. “We felt like with inflation the way it is, this is something we need to do for the employees. When we presented the cost-of-living increase to the city council, (the members) were all for it.”
The cost-of-living increase already went into effect on May 1, and if the budget is approved as is, it will become a permanent fixture moving forward. However, raising employee wages to keep pace with rising costs is not the city’s only effort to address the current consumer climate.
“There were some line items that increased simply because that is the way the world works these days,” Bell said, referring to increased fuel pump and material costs. “Inflation hits us just like it does everybody else.”
Additionally, the need for extra positions became evident through those meetings Bell had with the department administrators.
“With the city growing like it is, the department heads felt like some added positions were needed,” Bell said.
Some of the positions that have been added reflect that growth. The city’s legal department plans to add an assistant city attorney position, and the building maintenance department will be adding a crew leader. Six new firefighter positions have been created, along with eight police officer positions.
Some part-time positions being added to the rolls include a codes officer, an administrative assistant for the customer service department and four janitorial positions for the water plant.
Unable to fill every position requested for, Bell indicated that taking care of current employees prompted a prioritization of the cost of living raise over adding every position.
“(Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson) and I try to be very conservative, and we want to make sure the department heads understand we are looking at this through a very conservative mindset,” Bell said. “When Stuart (Lawson) projects our revenue streams for next year, he doesn’t send us out on the ledge. We would rather have more revenue come in than we anticipate.”
This year’s budget cycle represents Bell’s second time through the process.
“I learned some things from the first budget,” Bell said. “I want to continue to make the process as efficient as possible.”
The budget will be presented to the Lebanon City Council in June. It will require passage on two readings before being finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.