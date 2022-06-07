When the Lebanon City Council convenes for a regularly-scheduled meeting tonight it will vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Based on the initial outlook, the first reading will feature a budget that does not include a tax increase of the current property tax rate set at $0.6855 per $100.
However, according to a memo from the city, there will be multiple changes to small fees that could impact users of city services.
Fees associated with parking violations will be reduced. Currently, the Lebanon Police Department has a $153 fine for parking violations. The new fee for parking violations will only be $50, with an additional $19.50 dismissal fee.
The city authorized its charging and collection of electronic traffic citation fees of $5, which was added to current Lebanon Municipal Court Costs. The new fee will be $8.
Sanitation customers will have a change to their monthly charges to have their trash picked up on a weekly basis. Customers have been able to have 1-4 carts and were charged $10 per cart for the service. That fee will increase to $15 per cart.
Recreational services
At Don Fox Park, Lebanon has two types of pavilion rentals, large and small. Small rentals will be set at $50 for Lebanon residents and $100 for non-residents. Large pavilion rentals will be $75 for Lebanon residents and $150 for non-residents.
The pavilion rentals at the Cairo Bend Community Park, which is slated to open tomorrow, will be $100 for Lebanon residents and $200 for non-residents.
Reviewing line items
One update to the city’s budget process involves establishing guidelines for how line-item transfers within departments will be reviewed by the city council.
The budget ordinance will bring any line-item transfer of any amount involving salaries and benefits before the city council, as well as any line-item transfer involving capital equipment or projects. Additionally, any line-item transfer that is larger than 20% of the department’s total annual budget or $60,000 will be reviewed by the council.
