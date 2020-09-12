Lebanon rebounds from Cookeville loss to sweep LaVergne

Lebanon rolled to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 District 9-AAA triumph at LaVergne on Thursday.
Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 18 assists, eight kills, six digs and five aces while Addie Grace Porter picked up 13 digs, seven kills and two assists; Avery Harris six kills, a dig and a block and Erin Gallatin 12 digs and an ace as the Lady Devils improved to 8-3 for the season and 5-1 in the district.
The Lady Devils were coming off a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 non-district loss at Cookeville on Wednesday.
Arnold led Lebanon with 21 assists, 13 digs and a kill while Haley Mitchell had seven digs, six kills and three blocks; Harris five kills and three blocks and Gallatin 15 digs.
Lady Tigers spike Clay County
Watertown crushed District 7-A rival Clay County 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 Thursday.
Ale Tunks notched nine digs for Watertown while Summer Sesnan supplied six, Brookelyn Davis and Carson Cowan four each, Morgan Brown and Faith Pulley three apiece, Brittni Allison two and Chloe Poston and Madison Baskin one each.
Davis served up four aces while Tunks turned in three and Sesnan and Pulley one apiece.
Abby Parkerson spiked 10 kills while Davis drilled seven, Brown and Mikayla Nix six each, Allison four and Gala Holbrooks three.
Davis set up 20 assists while Poston produced 11, Allison and Tunks two apiece and Pulley one.
Davis and Parkerson each had two solo blocks while Holbrooks had a solo and an assist as the Lady Tigers improved to 17-4 for the season and 7-0 in district play.
Watertown will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday against Westmoreland.
