A notice of lease termination took the owners of Seafood Sacs, a restaurant at the Lebanon Outlet Mall, by surprise.
The notice gives them 30 days to get out.
Ronaldo and Tamikia White built a reputation for selling seafood in Lebanon with their Shrimp Mobile, a food trailer they took to local events. However, they have been at the brick-and-mortar location since February of 2021.
Ronaldo White indicated that the Lebanon Outlet Mall had been a site where they would set up the Shrimp Mobile for events like the Loud and Obnoxious Car Show.
“Shortly after that, mall management approached us about, ‘Hey, would you guys come in,’ ” Ronaldo White said. “They gave us a pretty good offer.”
The couple signed a two-year lease that would have brought them through to February of 2023. They said that there were no problems on either side of the agreement during that time.
However, things took a turn in July.
“We got a call from management saying this furniture company wants to come in on the weekend of (July) 31,” Ronaldo White said. “They want to know if you would close for them.”
Ronaldo White indicated that he would close the restaurant if management covered the day’s lost revenue. The offer the Whites presented reflected a typical Saturday for them.
“Management came back and countered for like half of our offer,” Ronaldo White said. “In addition to that, we had been on the calendar for an event for the food court for that same day for at least two months now.”
Ronaldo White described the event as an open-mic, karaoke night and mentioned that they thought the furniture show would be a pop-up gallery, allowing them to have their event still.
When the day came for the event, no one moved the furniture in time for the open-mic night. The Whites had sunk funding into obtaining speakers for the event and even had to refund tickets because they did not have space to hold the event.
However, two days before the event, the Whites received notice that their lease was being terminated by the management company in charge of the Lebanon Outlet Mall. Ronaldo White said that the company provided no reasoning or explanation for the lease termination.
Mackenzie Management is the company, and it is based in Maryland.
Tamikia White said that she called Mackenzie Management and was told that the landlord had decided to lease the food court to someone else. That news did not square with what she said she had been told when they sought to expand their operation within the food court through additional leasing of the other kitchen spaces.
The Whites believe management took active intentional steps to force them out the door. Since Seafood Sacs is the only restaurant at the mall and one of only a handful of tenants of any kind, the Whites feel slighted. However, the couple acknowledged the reality of the termination clause in their contract and are prepared to take their next steps forward, even if it wasn’t at the food court.
The company’s Facebook page lists Aug. 14 as its final day to be open. They will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Lebanon Outland Mall food court is located at 1 Outlet Village Blvd. in Lebanon.
The property manager of the Lebanon Outlet Mall declined to comment on the situation other than to say to call the corporate officials.
Attempts to connect with a spokesperson from the corporate office in Maryland were unsuccessful as of the Democrat‘s Wednesday deadline.
In April, the Lebanon City Council approved a measure to amend zoning at the outlet mall after the Lebanon Planning Commission recommended it for approval in February.
The proposed redevelopment of the outlet mall was described in April as a “mixed-use walkable community that also has a commercial aspect to it” by Lynn Ealy, chief operating officer of Land Solutions, the company purchasing the property.
At the time, Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said, “It’s meant to be in a walkable-type setting, which will increase its value to the city and be an attractive entrance into Lebanon.”
