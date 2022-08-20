LEBANON ROTARY FAIR CONCESSIONS PHOTO

Members of both Lebanon Rotary Clubs have combined their efforts to clean and prepare the booth where they will once again feed thousands of guests during the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.

For more than 30 years, the two Rotary Clubs in Lebanon have worked together to serve food at the Wilson County Fair.

The Rotary concessions booth has expanded in size and offerings over the years.

