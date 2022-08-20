For more than 30 years, the two Rotary Clubs in Lebanon have worked together to serve food at the Wilson County Fair.
The Rotary concessions booth has expanded in size and offerings over the years.
Exemplifying the Rotary theme of service above self, Rotary members volunteer to clean the booth in advance and work shifts throughout the fair. Workers enjoy the camaraderie as they cook and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, fries, nachos, soft drinks and more.
Because of the support provided by customers, proceeds in recent years have ranged from $20,000-$30,000. All the proceeds from the booth go to the local Rotary Foundation and are disbursed to community programs and non-profits in Wilson County.
As the fair moved from the Coles Ferry fairgrounds to its current location in the late 1980s, the fair board approached several civic clubs asking if they would provide a clean, reputable source for concessions. Their vision was a place that the community would recognize and want to go to year after year because of good products at fair prices.
Gordon Bone (of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club) and Ken Hawkins (of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club) seized the opportunity to promote the message and mission of Rotary while creating a resource to provide funding for local humanitarian projects. The duo spearheaded the construction of the booth and managed its operation until approximately 2004. They utilized gently-used materials and appliances to build and furnish the booth. Nothing was new, and there was no air-conditioning. They did all the work themselves.
For years during the Fair, they spent the entire week attending to the needs of the booth, taking inventory, shopping for supplies, and opening and closing daily.
There have been a couple of updates and expansions for the Rotary booth, including the addition of a covered area with picnic tables where customers can enjoy Rotary’s hamburgers. The orange, metal tables — located on the east side of the booth — were purchased from Opryland USA after its closing in 1997. To attract customers, there were several drawings for giveaways over the years — a country ham, spotted colt, and even a donkey.
Since 2004, Bobby Naylor has coordinated the involvement of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. Dave Keltner, Mike Kurtz, and now Suanne Bone (Gordon Bone’s daughter) have served as coordinators for the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club.
Naylor shared that the clubs are looking at upgrading the facility with a new exterior facade and possible expansion to add more storage and cooking space, as well as tie the walk-in cooler to the building.
“We will be considering something that will fit the new look at the fairgrounds and make us a more attractive facility,” Naylor said.
In addition to operating during the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair, Rotarians have also opened the booth to serve food during many other events at the fairgrounds. So, during the past 30-plus years, the fair and ag center activities have allowed the booth to generate funding for many projects and local non-profit agencies, such as Cumberland University, the Community Help Center, Wilson Books from Birth, Empower Me Camp, Sherry’s Run, Habitat for Humanity, veterans’ organizations, senior citizens, the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools.
Motivated to serve the community even more, Rotarians from both Lebanon clubs will once again don their blue aprons, roll up their sleeves, and strive to serve some of the best food at the fair this year.
The booth is located on the main walkway in the center of the fairgrounds, between exhibit building B (where the Travel Tennessee exhibit is located) and the entertainment stage/pavilion.
The Rotary clubs in Lebanon consist of business and professional leaders in Wilson County who meet weekly to exchange ideas and take action, striving making a difference in the community. Both groups meet at Lebanon First United Methodist Church. The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays from noon until 1 p.m. The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club meets on Thursdays from 6:55 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.
– Submitted
