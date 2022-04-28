On April 14, Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 146 held a reunion luncheon at Lebanon’s New Moon BBQ.
It wasn’t the ordinary class reunion, and it wasn’t the typical family reunion. But it was a family reunion of sorts.
Back in the early-to-mid 1960s, Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 146 held a father/son banquet at Dewey’s Restaurant, which was located on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon. Stratton Bone was the scoutmaster during that period in the life of BSA Troop 146. Troop 146 was charted by the Lebanon Rotary Club.
The April 2022 reunion was planned and organized by former Troop 146 members Greg Butler and Ronnie Jones. Their first step was to contact all of the troop members who had Stratton Bone as scoutmaster, but that proved to be impossible as no formal Troop 146 roster could be found.
The only clue as to the composition of Troop 146 was a photograph from the father/son banquet, which was published in the Lebanon Democrat and identified everyone at that dinner (including the scouts, the scoutmaster, the assistant scoutmasters and the fathers who were there). That picture included 23 scouts, one scoutmaster, two assistant scoutmasters/fathers and nine other fathers. Using the old photograph, the search began, old friends were contacted and older memories were probed.
“With everyone’s help, as Ronnie and I began to reach out, we were able to connect with several guys in the old picture with whom we had lost contact,” Butler said. “To have Stratton Bone at the reunion and to be able to honor him as a group was just incredible and resulted in the best reunion possible. He was our scoutmaster, and, for us, scouting was the best part of our childhood.
“All of us former 146ers are 65-75 years old now, and we learned life skills that are with us today. We also learned about character, honesty, and integrity. It was a huge thing when Stratton Bone enthusiastically accepted the invitation as he was our leader and teacher.”
Some of the former troop members were unable to attend.
“In putting together the reunion from the Lebanon Democrat photograph, we learned that six of our fellow scouts are deceased, as are all of the assistant scoutmasters and all of the fathers,” Butler said. “The maximum that could have been at the reunion ended up being 22 of us, and 18 were able to be there. It was great to see who could remember their knots, much less each other’s names. After all, it’s only been 55-plus years since we were together as a troop.
“I must add my sincere thanks to Michelle at New Moon BBQ for taking such good care of us. It was a glorious day.”
— Submitted
