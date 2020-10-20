DICKSON — Aiden Britt brought home a first-place finish for Lebanon’s cross-country boys from the Battle at Buckner (Park) last Saturday.
Britt broke the tape in 15:42 as the Blue Devils finished ninth with 262 points. Brentwood won the team competition with 64.
Judah Bender was 52nd for the Blue Devils in 18:42 while Hayden Jones was 64th in 18:53, Todd Gonzales 80th in 19:19, Erik Cruz 89th in 19:389, Neil Nelson 93rd in 19:51, Andres Gonzales 106th in 20:36, Hayden Belcher 110th in 20:44 and Ryker Ater 117th in 21:01.
Lebanon didn’t have enough girls to score as a team. Neleigh Hutto led the Lady Devils with a 76th-place finish in 25:24. Ellie Denton was 82nd in 25:54 and Stephanie Diosdado 102nd in 28:39.
The Blue Devil junior varsity was seventh with 198 points. Brentwood won with 20. Allen Sellars led Lebanon with a 65th-place finish in 22:32. Isaac Thompson was 72nd in 22:44, Ethan Daley 77th in 23:19, Briston Roberge 78th in 23:22, Jude Hassell 94th in 26:11 and Ethan Daley 101st in 28:42.
Lebanon will run in today’s Macon County Open in Lafayette.
