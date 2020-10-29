Lebanon’s Britt dominates region field

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s Aiden Britt blew away the field in the Region 5-Large cross country meet Tuesday with a 36-second first-place finish at Sanders Ferry Park.
Britt broke the tape in 15:40 to secure his spot in next weekend’s TSSAA State Meet.
Green Hill’s first-year program finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ meets behind Beech, qualifying for the Nov. 5 state meet, which will also be held at Sanders Ferry. The Hawks’ Aaron Isbell finished fourth in 16:32. Freshman Spencer Hyde was sixth in 16:45. Isaac Walmsley was 16th in 17:14.
Wilson Central’s girls also qualified for state with a third-place finish, led by Makenna Merkley’s 11th-place finish in 20:06. Diana Denemark was fifth in 20:52.
Mt. Juliet’s Kasey Quezada also qualified for state (the top three teams and top 10 individuals will run next weekend) with a sixth-place finish in 21:10. Green Hill’s Maggie Nita was seventh in 21:24.
The Lady Bears finished just out of the money in fourth place, 26 points behind Wilson Central.
Wilson Central’s boys were fifth, Lebanon was eighth and Mt. Juliet 12th.
The Large Class girls’ race will go off at 10 a.m. Nov. 5, followed by the boys at 10:40. The state meet was moved to Sanders Ferry because of COVID-19 restrictions in Davidson County, where the meet had been held for years at the Steeplechase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.