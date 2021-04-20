Lebanon’s Britt named Gatorade state cross country runner of the year

CHICAGO — Lebanon High senior Aiden Britt was named 2020-21 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Friday.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Britt as Tennessee’s best high school boys cross country runner. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced later this month, Britt joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lukas Verzbicas (2010-11, 2009-10 Carl Sandburg High School, Orland Park, Ill.), Megan Goethals (2009- 10, Rochester High School, Rochester Hills, Mich.), Jordan Hasay (2008-09, Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School, San Luis Obispo, Calif.) and Chris Derrick (2007-08, Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville, Ill.).
The 6-foot, 150-pound senior won the TSSAA Division 1 Large School state meet this past season with a time of 15:29.69, breaking the tape 6.43 seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor. Britt won six of the seven 5K races he entered, and he also broke the tape at the 3,200-meter Memphis Fall Track Classic. He is a four-time state qualifier.
A member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Britt has volunteered locally as a camp counselor and youth soccer coach.
“Aiden Britt is a grind-it-out kind of kid that doesn’t show his hand early (in a race),” said Henry County coach Lance Winders. “He’s very patient. He is the runner’s version of forged steel.”
Britt has maintained a weighted 4.43 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track on scholarship at the University of Mississippi this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Britt has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. Britt is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.