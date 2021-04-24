Lebanon’s Porter commits to Chattanooga

Lebanon guard Addie Grace Porter verbally committed to play basketball for UT-Chattanooga earlier this week.
The 5-foot-5 senior point guard picked the Mocs over fellow Division I Charleston Southern and a number of Division II schools, including Alabama-Huntsville, Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Montevallo and Trevecca.
“Chattanooga was on her real early, freshman and sophomore year,” her father, William Porter, said Thursday. “And then they didn’t call as much… They signed somebody else a year ago and we figured that was probably it. And then they came back on senior year. They called back three weeks ago and they offered her.”
Porter fueled Lebanon’s rise back to the state’s elite as the Devilettes went to the last three TSSAA Championships, finishing runner-up in last month’s state tournament. She averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds (barely second on the team despite standing just 5-foot-5), 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals as a senior.
Her grit and style of play endeared her to this generation of LHS fans who saw her produce more than 1,600 points, 700 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals.
The spring signing period began April 14 and will run until May 19. William Porter said a signing ceremony will be scheduled soon.
She will join a Mocs program which finished 14-10 last season and third in the Southern Conference. Green Hill senior Sydnee Richetto is bound for Wofford, which finished fourth at 13-11.
Both will be chasing a Mercer program coached by Susie Gardner (Mt. Juliet High Class of 1982) which is the reigning conference champion and has won three of the last four SoCon tournaments.
