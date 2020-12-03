Lebanon’s bowlers, down a starter, opened District 12 tournament play on Tuesday evening with a 16-11 win against Green Hill at Pro Bowl West.
Ryan Norvil notched high game scores of 227, 224 and 193 for Lebanon while Jackson McRae rolled a 201, Caleb Gregory 193, 192 and 155; Joshua Cantrell 186, 189 and 183 and Will Weir 155 and 160 as the Blue Devils advanced in the tournament with a 14-1 record.
