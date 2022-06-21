Lebanon sanitation customers should be advised of a potential change to their weekly trash pick-up days.
Beginning the week of Independence Day, all customers will be designated into quadrants that coincide with their pick-up day.
According to city officials, the adopted routes were selected in an effort to streamline the service and to reduce the amount of driving that is required.
“The reason for the change is to consolidate pick-up days into quadrants,” said Margaret Washko, the Lebanon utilities director. “This will allow all garbage trucks to be in one quadrant each day of the week, which is more efficient.”
Trash pick up will be on Tuesday for sanitation customers in the southwest quadrant of the city, which covers everything south of Hwy. 70 (from Hwy. 109 to South Hartmann Drive). Those who live between Hwy. 109 and Hartmann Drive to the north of Hwy. 70 will now observe Wednesday pickup.
Thursday customers are residents that live east of Hartmann Drive and north of Main Street. Friday customers are in the southeast quadrant, which comprises everything east of South Hartmann Drive and south of Main Street.
The sanitation division just placed stickers on customers’ trash carts that indicate the new designated pick-up day. Trash carts still need to be at the curb on the pick-up day by 6 a.m. Crews begin routes at 6 a.m. to minimize exposure to higher temperatures that occur later in the day.
Other city rules for sanitation customers remain the same as they were before the new routes. All trash needs to be within the cart with the lid closed. Since the sanitation workers do not exit the trucks, trash bags or items outside the trash cart are not able to be picked up.
The trash-collection truck features an automatic arm that requires 5 feet of clearance around the trash cart. Crews are advised to skip carts that do not have the required clearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.