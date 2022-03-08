During the Lebanon City Council meeting last Tuesday, city officials paved the way for improvements to the West Main Street and Carver Lane intersection.
City councilors unanimously approved the resolution to advertise for the project and to begin the bid acceptance process.
The city estimates that the cost of the project will be approximately $1.6 million and expects that total to be paid back by the developers through the Carver Lane and infrastructure impact fees.
“I appreciate the Lebanon City Council approving the West Main and Carver Lane intersection improvements,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “This project will improve safety and overall traffic patterns along the West Main Street corridor and provide much needed egress and ingress upgrades to Carver Lane.”
The scope of the project includes widening Carver Lane to three lanes from West Main Street to the railroad track, as well as installation of a traffic signal, drainage improvements, and sidewalks.
“It’s been a long time coming for the residents along Carver Lane,” Lebanon Ward 5 City Councilor Tick Bryan said. “The project will benefit the residents specifically by adding the traffic signal and the widening of Carver Lane back to the railroad tracks.”
Lebanon’s engineering department is expected to present bids to the city council for review and potential approval in April.
“This project was initiated to improve overall safety at the intersection of West Main Street and Carver Lane,” Lebanon Transportation and Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said. “Additionally, the project will improve connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians by providing sidewalks and a pedestrian crossing at the new traffic signal.”
The project is estimated to begin in the summer and the estimated completion of the project is early 2023.
